Elmina Sharks grab former Liberty striker Felix Addo

Elmina Sharks have bolstered their attacking ranks with the signing of Felix Addo from Liberty Professionals on a three-year deal.

Addo was signed on a free transfer after his contract expired with the Dansoman-based where he honed his talent.

He joins former teammate Francis Arthur, a goalkeeper, who has also joined newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side.

Addo has been brought in to augment the club's top scorer in the Division One League Benjamin Tweneboah who scored a paltry six goals.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com