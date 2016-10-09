Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 October 2016 12:55 CET

Elmina Sharks grab former Liberty striker Felix Addo

Elmina Sharks have bolstered their attacking ranks with the signing of Felix Addo from Liberty Professionals on a three-year deal.

Addo was signed on a free transfer after his contract expired with the Dansoman-based where he honed his talent.

He joins former teammate Francis Arthur, a goalkeeper, who has also joined newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side.

Addo has been brought in to augment the club's top scorer in the Division One League Benjamin Tweneboah who scored a paltry six goals.

Sports News

