Libya sack Clement in wake of DRC loss

Libya Football Federation has sacked head coach Javier Clemente following their humiliating 4-0 loss to DR Congo on Saturday in their Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifier in Kinshasa.

The Mediterranean Knights, who had twice in previous meetings specifically in the Fifa 2014 World Cup qualifiers in 2013 forced two barren draws against the Leopards, were exposed today in a mediocre performance even by their own standards.

Hull City's Dieumerci Mbokani scored a brace while substitute Firmin Ndombe Mubele and Jonathan Bolingi each found the back of the net to seal a deserved victory in front of their home fans.

Libya, who saw off Rwanda in the second round of qualification, were drawn in Group A along with fellow North Africans Tunisia and Guinea and are eyeing a place at the international showpiece in Russia.

Libya failed to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, something the LFF did not take lightly after they were replaced by Gabon as hosts of the tournament.

Clemente took over as head coach of the Mediterranean Knights in September 2013 and guided them to the 2014 African Nations Championship trophy in South Africa without winning a single game in regular time.

The Libya job was the fourth national team post for the 66-year old who was at the helm of Spain between 1992 and 1998. He also coached Cameroon between 2010-2011.

He has also managed at top Spanish sides including Atletico Madrid, Atletico Bilbao, Betis, Tenerife, Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Espanyol and a short stint at Sporting Gijon as well as French side Marseille.

