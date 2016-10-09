Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 October 2016 09:36 CET

Tamale chief blames GFA, Sports Ministry for Ghana’s 0-0 draw with Uganda

By CitiFMonline

A chief in Tamale, Naa Dakpema Mohammed Alhassan, has blamed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports after the Black Stars played out a goalless game with the Cranes of the Uganda in the 2018 World Cup Qualifier on Friday.

Despite being huge favourites the Black Stars failed to make home advantage count and eventually dropped two points in their opening fixture of the Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.The match was moved to Tamale after poor attendance in previous matches at the stadiums in Kumasi and Accra.

The late change did not go down too well with the managers of the stadium who had to wor overtime to get the pitch ready for the game.  state of the pitch was berated by the players and coach.

Despite the work that was done on it, the pitch was berated by the players and coach following the game.

According to Naba Dakpema the proper steps would have been taken to ensure Ghana's victory in the match had he and his elders had he been informed earlier.

“In fact yesterday I was very sad because we were unable to take victory,” Naa Dakpeman said

“I would have wished to be in formed earlier about the game so I can pray well for the victory. But anyway a draw is better than a defeat so we will take it like that.”

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

