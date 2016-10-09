Asante Kotoko to start pre-season training on Wednesday for G6 tournament

Asante Kotoko will start training next Wednesday, 12 October for the 2016/2017 season.

The early training is the get the Porcupine Warriors in top shape for the GHALCA G6 tournament next month.

''The competition starts on November 5,'' the club's Communications Manager Kwaku Ahenkorah told Asantekotokosc.com.

''Once we are participating, it's important we return to training early so we can be in good shape for the off-season tournament.''

Kotoko won the maiden edition of the G-6 tournament early this year in Sekondi-Takoradi.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com