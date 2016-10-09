Mubarak Wakaso laughs off cocked up story he insulted Sports Minister

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has laughed off claims he had a brief altercation with the Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye ahead of Ghana's World Cup Qualifiers on Friday.

The Greece-based midfielder according to a report by Takoradi based Radio Station Spice-FM had a hard exchange of words with the Minister of Sports before the game against the Cranes.

But in an interview with Citi-FM Wakaso revealed it was the minister who actually drew his attention to a manufactured story that he was involved in an exchange of words with him.

'The story got me cracking up and at a point in time sad because the Minister was close to me at the time all this started coming up,' Wakaso said

'Immediately the Minister saw it on social media he showed it to me and asked me not to give it any attention so it's not something I want to waste my time on.'

'I never shy away from what I say and I would have admitted even if we had a talk of disagreement but nothing of that kind happened.'

'But it's sad that somebody somewhere will just decide to cock up a story like this.'

'But anyway that is how it is when results don't go your way all sorts of funny things come up.'

Wakaso played ninety minutes as the Black Stars were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw game by the Cranes of Uganda in the first game of their 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against the Cranes of Uganda.

By Rahman Osman

