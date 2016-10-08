Captain fantastic Sandra Owusu-Ansah wins Player of the Match award

Captain Sandra Owusu Ansah was adjudged the best player after her heroics gave Ghana a 1-0 win over Paraguay and sent the Black Maidens through to the quarter-finals of the 2016 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Juliet Acheampong cushioned the ball into her path 25 yards from goal and Owusu-Ansah took it first time on the volley.

Her powerful and thunderous right-foot shot looped into the top right-hand corner.

It is a goal of the tournament contender.

She is the second Ghana player to win the Player of the Match award at the tournament after Adizatu Mustapha won it in the win over USA.

Owusu-Ansah is a student of T.I Ahmaddiya Senior High School and in Form 3 studying General Arts.

