Sports News | 8 October 2016 21:55 CET

Best player ever: Ronaldinho better than Pele, Maradona and Zidane - K.P Boateng

Not even Zinedine Zidane, Pele, or Diego Maradona had the pure talent possessed by Ronaldinho, according to the Brazilian's former AC Milan teammate Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Often accused of wasting his potential to be one of the world's greatest-ever players, the skilful attacker nonetheless hoovered up honours in his somewhat short career, and still showed moments of brilliance in Serie A.

play Ronaldinho (above) was the greatest, says former team-mate Kevin-Prince Boateng

