Sports News | 8 October 2016 21:10 CET

FIFA U17 WWC: Black Maidens beat Praguay to qualify for quarters

The Black Maidens are through to the next stage of the 2016 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup after beating Paraguay 1-0 on Saturday at the Al Hussein Stadium in Irbid.

Ghana finished second in group d after getting 6 points behind Japan who secured 9 points with USA third D with 3 points.

Captain Sandra Owusu Ansah's 68th minute wonder goal gave Ghana a win over Paraguay and a ticket to the next round after Japan also beat USA 3-2 in the other group match played in Amman.

Ghana will face Korea DPR who finished top of group C on October 13 at the Al Hassan Stadium in Irbid.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
