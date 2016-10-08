Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 8 October 2016 20:25 CET

FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Owusu Ansah scores a worldy to send Black Maidens to quarters

Captain Sandra Owusu Ansah's goal of the tournament contender sent Ghana into the quarter-final of the 2016 FIFA Women's World Cup after a 1-0 win over Paraguay.

The result meant the Black Maidens finished second in Group D with six points; three behind Japan who beat USA 3-2 in the other final match.

Evans Adotey's girls were far from being clinical as they continued to lose the final balls.

Their deficiency was a chief reason in the barren draw at half time and it continued up until the 68th minute when Owusu Ansah's thumped in a powerful volley which rocketed into the net.

Ghana have now progressed from the Group stage of the last three FIFA U17 Women's World Cup tournaments.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Any generation of people that value wealth and riches more than Godly Love and Discipline puts the next generation into eternal destruction
By: Ernest Asiedu Odei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img