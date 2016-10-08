Egypt coach Hector Cuper: Ghana drawing with Uganda draw is normal

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says fully deserve the 0-0 draw against Ghana away in the opening Group E World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The Argentine is readying to lead his side against Congo in the other Group match on Sunday.

Cuper praised Uganda for their tactics which frustrated the Black Stars at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

''I think the draw is normal. Football has changed and it only recognizes the effort given in the pitch,'' Cuper was quoted by the Egyptian Football Association's official website.

''I don't care about the other results, I am concentrated on my team and on our upcoming match against Congo.

''We are aiming to win against Congo to get the three points and top of our group.''

