Sports News | 8 October 2016 15:10 CET

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah nominated for Best Foreign Player award in Spanish second-tier

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has been nominated in an eight-man shortlist for the 2015/2016 Laliga World Player- the best non-European player for the Spanish second-tier league.

The Cordoba gloves faces competition from Ivory Coast duo Real Oviedo's Mamadou KonÃ© and Lago Junior of Mirandes but played at Mallorca Iast season.

Brimah made 36 league matches and two in the play off for promotion against Girona .

The rest are Alexander Szymanowski (LeganÃ©s/Argentina), Darwin MachÃ­s (Huesca/Venezuela), Dani HernÃ¡ndez (Tenerife/Venezuela), Giorgi Aburjania (Gimnastic de Tarragona/ Georgia) and Daisuke Suzuki (Gimnastic de Tarragona/Japan).

Fans will vote until 21 October.
The winner will be announced at a gala for to be held in the Palacio de Congresos de Valencia on Monday, 24 October.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

