Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah nominated for Best Foreign Player award in Spanish second-tier

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has been nominated in an eight-man shortlist for the 2015/2016 Laliga World Player- the best non-European player for the Spanish second-tier league.

The Cordoba gloves faces competition from Ivory Coast duo Real Oviedo's Mamadou Koné and Lago Junior of Mirandes but played at Mallorca Iast season.

Brimah made 36 league matches and two in the play off for promotion against Girona .

The rest are Alexander Szymanowski (Leganés/Argentina), Darwin Machís (Huesca/Venezuela), Dani Hernández (Tenerife/Venezuela), Giorgi Aburjania (Gimnastic de Tarragona/ Georgia) and Daisuke Suzuki (Gimnastic de Tarragona/Japan).

Fans will vote until 21 October.

The winner will be announced at a gala for to be held in the Palacio de Congresos de Valencia on Monday, 24 October.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com