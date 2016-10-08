Inter Allies confirm Hearts of Oak target Ibrahim Alhassan has signed new one-year deal

Inter Allies left back Ibrahim Alhassan has penned a new one-year contract extension, the club have announced.

The 22-year-old played in 27 league games for the club this season (2nd highest) and holds the club's record for the highest number of games started (26) and highest number of games completed (25) in the just ended 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season.

Alhassan who was a key member in this season's campaign was delighted with his fresh deal: ''The friendships and connections I have with my teammates make Inter Allies my home,'' he told www.interalliesfc.com

''I will continue to give my all for the club and show the guidance and leadership on and off the field.''

Vice President Delali Eric Senaye happily said: ''Ibrahim is a competitor and gives his best in every training session and games he plays - his teammates thrive off that and we are really pleased that he is staying.''

By Nuhu Adams



