FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Maidens ready to seal quarter-final berth

Black Maidens have quarter-final destiny in their own hands when they face off with already condemned Paraguay at the Al Hassan International Stadium in Irbid for the final FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup group match.

Ghana produced a spirited second half display to shock highly fancied United States of America in their second group match have a good chance of progressing from Group D if they beat Paraguay.

It was a richly-deserved 2-1 win over the Americans but also a surprised to all and sundry following 5-0 defeat suffered at the hands of holders Japan in their first game.

And they will be hoping to churn out similar or better display to overcome Paraguay, who will try to bow out with pride intact by fighting for a win. Thus, Maidens must remain focus and eschew complacency to claim maximum points.

Twice – 2008 and 2010 – has the Black Maidens exited the competition in the first round, last two involvement has seen the team gone past the first round, claiming bronze in the 2012 edition.

And Adotey is looking forward to another knockout phase appearance.

‘’In 2012 we reached the semi-finals and in 2014 the quarters. We had only one thing on our minds when we came here, and that was to get to the knockout phase. That’s what I told the players, despite the defeat to Japan. We’re here to get past the first round. ‘’ Adotey told FIFA.com.

Ghana must win and pray Group leaders Japan continue their fine form by beating or drawing with Japan,

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson