EXCLUSIVE: Asamoah Gyan denies buying Liberty Professionals

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has strongly denied buying Liberty Professionals insisting those reports are false and must be discarded.

According to Gyan, he also heard reports in the media that he has bought the Dansowan-based Premier League side and was surprised.

"Those reports are not true. In my capacity as a former player of the club, I do my best to support the club in my own way.

"I have never told anyone I have bought Liberty Professionals so I was surprised myself when those reports came up," Gyan told Ghanasoccernet.com

The skipper however did not comment on whether negotiations are ongoing or not.

Reports in the media had suggested that the Black Stars skipper had taken complete ownership of his former club as the club is financial strapped.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

