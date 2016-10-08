Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 8 October 2016 12:55 CET

EXCLUSIVE: Asamoah Gyan denies buying Liberty Professionals

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has strongly denied buying Liberty Professionals insisting those reports are false and must be discarded.

According to Gyan, he also heard reports in the media that he has bought the Dansowan-based Premier League side and was surprised.

"Those reports are not true. In my capacity as a former player of the club, I do my best to support the club in my own way.

"I have never told anyone I have bought Liberty Professionals so I was surprised myself when those reports came up," Gyan told Ghanasoccernet.com

The skipper however did not comment on whether negotiations are ongoing or not.

Reports in the media had suggested that the Black Stars skipper had taken complete ownership of his former club as the club is financial strapped.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

It is not a work if u Love what u are doing, It is a job
By: maame ama
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img