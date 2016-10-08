Avram Grant: Black Stars coach confident of qualification despite Uganda draw

Ghana coach Avram Grant is optimistic that the Black Stars will qualify for the 2018 World Cup despite being despite failing to beat Uganda in the opening game of the world Cup qualifiers.

The Black stars were held to a goalless draw at the Tamale Sports Stadium by the Cranes of Uganda on Friday.

Grant's side enjoyed the majority of possession and the clearest chances in Tamale but could not find a way to beat Denis Onyango in the visiting goal.

But the former Chelsea manager remains hopeful about his side's chances of reaching the 2018 Fifa World Cup despite Friday's setback.

'We have five games to go," Grant said in the post match interview at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

"Even in the [2015] Afcon, we lost the opening game [to Senegal] but we qualified [from the group in the end].

"We have the quality to make it.

'Our group is a tough group, so there won't be easy games.

"They have got a point here, we can go there and beat them, it's football.'

A good result for the Black Stars against Egypt in November could be key to their hopes of qualifying for the finals in Russia.

The other two teams in Group E are Congo and Egypt and they meet in Brazzaville on Sunday.

