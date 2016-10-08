Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 8 October 2016 09:36 CET

Avram Grant confident of World Cup berth despite slow start

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana coach Avram Grant is confident the Black Stars can qualify for their fourth successive World Cup despite being held at hkme by Uganda.

The Stars failed to make the most of home advantage as Ghana failed to a win a competitve fixture for the second time in a row.

The chances were few and far between both sides as a determined Uganda side held their own against Ghana.

This is the third game in row Ghana have failed ro beat Uganda and despite this, the Israeli boss believes World Cup qualification is attainable.

“We have five games to go," Grant said in the post match interview at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

"Even in the [2015] Afcon, we lost the opening game [to Senegal] but we qualified [from the group in the end].

"We have the quality to make it.
“Our group is a tough group, so there won’t be easy games.

"They have got a point here, we can go there and beat them, it’s football.”

Ghana travel to Cairo in their next match in the qualification series.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

Sports News

