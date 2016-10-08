Promoted Elmina Sharks sign free agent Anthony Yerful on three-year deal

Midfielder Anthony Yerful has completed his move to newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

Yerful was available on a free transfer after leaving AshantiGold following the expiration of his contract.

He will be making a return to the Central Region after previously playing for Ebusua Dwarfs.

Yerful won the league with AshGold two seasons ago but his three league goals last term could not help the Miners to defend the league title.

