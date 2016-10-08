Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Black Maidens out to seal quarter-final qualifcation

The Black Maidens have a good chance of advancing to the last eight of the 2016 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup if they beat whipping girls Paraguay in today's final Group D matches.

Ghana turned things around in their previous match against USA when they came from a goal down to beat the Stars and Stripes 2-1.

They are now in third place but tied on points with the Americans who have a goal differential of plus 4.

Evans Adotey's side must win and pray Group leaders Japan continue their fine form by beating or drawing with Japan.

FEEL BORN WITH A SMILE UPON YOU FROM HEAVEN AND BRING THAT SAME SMILE TO THE PEOPLE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
