2018 World Cup Qualifier: Uganda coach Micho respects Avram Grant despite exposing his tactical deficiency

Despite exposing Black Stars coach Avram Grant's tactical deficiency, Uganda head coach Milutin Micho Sredejovic says he respects the Ghana coach and where has carried to team to.

Micho's Uganda tactically outplayed the Black Stars compelling many to ask questions about the tactical understanding of the former Chelsea boss.

The Cranes of Uganda picked a piont from the opener of the 2018 World Cup qualifier with the West African giants but Micho says he respects the age and experience of Avram Grant and can't underrate him.

"First of all I have great respect to the age, position and experience of Avram Grant. He has great experience in England, guiding Chelsea to the finals of the UEFA Champions League," Micho told Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively.

"I respect all my colleagues and I never speak bad about them. Avram has added something to Africa Football through Ghana but I have to say there have been sleepless nights going beyond the normal coaching regimes to study your team.

"I have to remind Ghanaians that I am the only coach who has never coached Ghana but sat on your bench when Milovan Rajevac was your coach when Ghana played Tanzania in 2009 in Dares Salam.

"I know your team very well and prepared well for each player," he added.

"I sent notes of how each of your players play to my players who are all foreign-based except only two to prepare them well for the clash. I had someone to stop Wakaso from long balls, Gyan from running, Baba and Afful from joining the attack and Acquah from playing his normal game and Ghana was finished," Micho boasted.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

