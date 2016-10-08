2018 World Cup Qualifier: Ghana missed Andre Ayew and Kwadwo Asamoah in Uganda draw - Micho

Head coach of the Uganda national team the Cranes, Milutin Micho Sredejovic says Ghana missed the services of both Kwadwo Asamoah and Andre Ayew in their 0-0 stalemate with his side on Friday.

Ghana opened the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Tamale with a draw against the lowly rated side but their head coach insists that the absence of Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah and West Ham playmaker Andre Ayew cost the Black Stars.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanasoccernet.com Micho said "You needed creativity at a point in the game but there was none."

"It is sad when I saw Andre Ayew today injured just after joining West Ham and Kwadwo Asamoah also injured at Juventus.

"I am very sorry the two players are injured because you needed them very much in this game. You really missed them especially when we have closed-in on your players in crucial areas of the game," he added.

Ghana will be playing the next group game against Egypt in Cairo.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



