2018 World Cup Qualifier: Uganda coach insists recent performance against Ghana is not by accident

Uganda head coach Milutin Micho Sredejovic says denying Ghana the opportunity of picking three points agonist his side is not by accident by an indication of proper preparations.

The Cranes of Uganda have recorded two draws and a win over the Black Stars in the last three meetings of the two sides.

And according to the experienced Serbian trainer, the first draw the Cranes recorded with the Black Stars in Kumasi two years ago could be an accident as well as their first win in Kampala.

But to draw with the Stars again in Tamale to deny them of all three points speaks volumes of how they have prepared.

"Look if anyone was thinking that Uganda's 1-1 draw with the Black Stars in Kumasi two years ago and the 1-0 in Kampala were accidents, then they need to read their notes again," Micho told Ghanasoccernet.com in an exclusive interview.

"They need to know that something is happening to Uganda football and today's game is a testimony. We don't have the quality that Ghana has but something tactical is happening," he added.

The Cranes drew goalless with the Black Stars in the opening group fixture of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Tamale.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com