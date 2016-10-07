Black Stars, Uganda play out goalless draw in Tamale

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Friday by the Cranes of Uganda in the first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana went into the game needing a win to start the campaign on a good note but they could not get into a good rhythm as the Ugandans held the ball and looked more comfortable.

It took Ghana about half-an-hour to get into the game and create some opportunities.

The best one in the first half fell to Christian Atsu who went on a run but his shot went off target.

In the second half, Ghana played more on the offensive but chances from Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso and Daniel Amartey could not hit the net as Uganda goalie Dennis Onyango was superb in post for the visitors.

The Ugandans relied on the counter attack as their way of going forward in the second half but they also failed to score. Both teams will await the result of the tie between Congo Brazzaville and Egypt on Sunday.

Ghana starting line-up (4-2-3-1): Braimah; Afful, Boye, Mensah, Rahman; Wakaso, Acquah; Atsu, Jordan Ayew, Acheampong; Gyan.

Uganda XI vs Ghana: Onyango, Wadada, Ochaya, Jjuko, Isinde, Aucho, Iguma, Mawejje, Oloya, Luwagga, Miya

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana