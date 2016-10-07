Russia 2018: Black Stars and Uganda fire blanks in first World Cup qualifier

The atmosphere was one that didn't favour both teams despite Avram Grant stressing the senior national team of Ghana had played in Tamale before.

The cooling break after half an hour of play showed the weather condition at the northern part of Ghana did matter after all.

In relation to fans attendance, it was encouraging as compared to the Black Stars last game in Accra.

Not much could be said about the real game play though.

Avram Grant had selected his captain Asamoah Gyan to partner Jordan Ayew upfront upon his return to the Black Stars team.

Daniel Amartey could not find a place in the Black Stars midfield as the Israeli coach went with his usual Afriyie Acquah- Mubarak Wakaso partnership. Amartey's place in the starting XI, was at the heart of defence, partnering John Boye.

The game flow was one which lacked pace and fluidity as the grass at the stadium restricted the movement of the ball with players finding it hard to keep the ball on the ground.

Team Ghana had an intent. A zeal to make a statement in their first qualifying game of the FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

In the end, a winning start was not meant to be. Avram Grant and his team were held. Amidst all the tussle and hustle under scorching sun in the capital of the Northern Region, both teams failed to find the back of the net.

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a goalless draw against the cranes of Uganda.

