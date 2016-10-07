PLAYER RATINGS: Who were the stars and who flopped in Ghana's 0-0 stalemate with Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier

GHANAsoccernet.com's El Akyereko runs the rule over the performance of the Black Stars as Avram Grant's men shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw with the Cranes of Uganda in Tamale on Friday afternoon.

The Black Stars were listless on the afternoon with few players glittering before an almost packed Tamale Sports Stadium.

Uganda keeper Denis Onyango produced a string of world-class saves to deny Jordan Ayew, Asamoah Gyan and Daniel Amartey who all came close.

Razak Brimah - 5/10 GOALKEEPER

Was busy in the early exchanges and provided a string of routine saves to prevent the Stars from conceding. Started with excellent distribution and sealed it with impressive display but his horrible kick in the second-half nearly resulted in trouble for Ghana.

Harrison Afful - 5.5/10 RIGHT-BACK

The Columbus Crew man came to life in the game despite a shaky start and outshone his markers with his artistry and fine ambulations. However his influence faded out as the minutes petered out.

Baba Rahman - 5/10 LEFT-BACK

The Schalke 04 man was uncharacteristically timid for the entire period of the game and failed to employ his usual flamboyance when surging forward.

Daniel Amartey - 5.5/10 CENTRAL DEFENDER

Unlucky to see his well-taken header denied by the Ugandan keeper in the second-half. Partnered well with John Boye after being asked to step in for the injured Jonathan Mensah.

John Boye - 5.5/10 CENTRAL DEFENDER

Kept Tony Mawejje out of the game and generally untroubled by the Cranes sporadic attack. Also narrowly missed a chance to score in the first-half of the game.

Afriyie Acquah - 5/10 DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER

Tried to make forward runs to stretch the game from the central midfield, linking up well with Wakaso Mubarak but enjoyed limited success. Replaced by Udinese star Emmanuel Agyeman Badu suffering an injury in the early minutes of the second-half.

Wakaso Mubarak - 5/10 CENTRAL MIDFIELDER

The Panathinaikos man disappointingly fired a number of his trademark long-range efforts wide. He wasn't the usual energetic Wakaso in front of his home crowd.

Frank Acheampong - 6.5/10 RIGHT-WINGER

The fleet-footed Anderlecht man showed flashes of brilliance with his quick movements and visionary runs. He was the liveliest Ghanaian on the pitch. He created a couple of decent chances which were all wasted.

Christian Atsu - 5.5/10 LEFT-WINGER

He made necromancizing waves in the opposition and fired a hot-shot at goal in the latter stages of the first-half. The Newcastle United star flourished at his role. Replaced by Lorient's Abdul Majeed Waris with 8 minutes of normal time left.

Jordan Ayew - 6/10 FORWARD

The Aston Villa forward embarrassed the Cranes' defenders with eye-catching and dazzling foot-works. He was highly mobile and worked tirelessly to create chances for Ghana. Missed narrowly from an incisive cross from Harrison Afful.

Asamoah Gyan - 5.5/10 FORWARD

The former Sunderland man returned to a Ghana starting role for the first time since November 2015 but was anonymous apart from a couple of routine efforts. He was quiet and lacked the sharpness required for his job for creating and scoring goal.

