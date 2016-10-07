WCQ 2018: Lethargic Black Stars fail to glitter in opener against Uganda

Ghana began their road to the World Cup 2018 on a shaky note after being held at home to a goalless draw by Uganda.

The Cranes came to the match with a well-rehearsed strategy and were good value for the point as they stifled Ghana to long range shots and several backward passes.

The mood was set for yet another World Cup Qualifier victory but the Cranes took the sting out of the atmosphere immediately from kickoff pressing Ghana into their own half. The Ghanaian approach did not help matters as they were at walking pace in the opening exchanges of the game.

The hot weather did not help issues as the game had to be halted for a cooling break but by then, Ghana had little or nothing to offer as they continually hit square.

The main plug in Avram Grant’s team has been Mubarak Wakaso but he was closed down time and again by the hardworking Ugandans.

The only opening for Ghana came through a move down the right when Jordan Ayew fired wide from a Harrison Afful pull back.

The second half began just like the first as the Cranes enjoyed the opening exchanges. However as a result of either fatigue or Ghana turning the screws, the Black Stars upped their game and began to probe a bit but all their efforts were constantly halted by tactical fouling by the Cranes.

They constantly fouled to break play as Ghana’s free kick were wasted with the shot being hit well over or comfortably saved by Dennis Onyengo.

The brightest chance for the Stars came through a Daniel Amartey header which was flicked over from Dennis Onyengo.

There were few clear cut chances after this as Uganda comfortably controlled the game with little resistance from the Stars who failed to press or hassle their opponents off the ball.

Two points dropped at home by Ghana. Up next is an away trip to Egypt in Cairo. This is the second time Ghana have begun their qualifying campaign against Uganda with a draw.

Follow Kweku on Twitter: @nana_odum. Get more updates on Facebook/Twitter with the #JoySports hashtag

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin