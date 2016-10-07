Yaw Ampofo Ankrah To Tour Campuses

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah who was recently recognized and appointed as an Ambassador of Education is set to embark on a nationwide “Campus to Campus Tour” to create awareness on peace in Ghana, unity and love for education.

This was confirmed by the tour coordinator, Mr. Hald Insah on Monday who explained that Yaw Ampofo Ankrah will be a very active Ambassador sharing his experiences in the media and sports industries as well as involvement with education and recreational projects.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana Prof. Ebenezer Owusu Oduro presented the national award to the ace broadcaster and sports administrator in September at the great hall, Legon.

According to the National Students’ Ambassador (NSA), his first stop would be the Ghana Institute of Journalism on Friday October 14, 2016 to engage students on the topic “Molding Your Talents Into Career”.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah who is a house hold name in the Ghanaian media is best known as the anchor man of the Metro TV’s Black Stars Dairy at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and the MTN Soccer Academy.

His natural flair and delivery on both radio and television has earned him respect as a unique brand in sports broadcasting and sports development and promotion.

Ampofo Ankrah has covered both junior and senior World Cup tournaments, the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, World Athletics Championships and numerous sporting events around the world.

His first job as a sports presenter was a two-year stint at Sunshine Radio (Choice FM) when he was just 19 years old. Since then he has gained considerable experience over the past twenty years as media voice, pro youth advocate, motivational speaker and brands consultant, employing sports and educational concepts.

Ampofo Ankrah is the navigator of Books and Boots project, Ghana Volunteers Brigade and also the founding president of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association (GBSA).

He has vast experience in television and radio production having worked at Joy FM, TV3, Metro TV, Atlantis Radio, and the BBC.

Ampofo Ankrah is currently an anchor for the biggest sports network in Africa, Supersport and member of the vibrant Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).