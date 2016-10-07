Ghanaian football fans were at the Accra Shipping Mall on Thursday to show their love to the Deputy Captain of the Black Stars Andre Morgan Ayew who recently joined West Ham United in the English premiership.

The programme which was organized by Betway, sponsors of West Ham to introduce the betting company to Ghana started with a football clinic at the Lizzy Sports Complex also known as the San Siro in Ghana.

There was another event at the Alisa Hotel where technical staff of West Ham shared ideas with coaches of the Ghana Premier League at a Workshop, before interacting with the fans.

Steijn Vanderbrouke, Head of Medical and Sport Science and Tom Taylor, Fitness Coach of West Ham lectured on new trends in coaching, injury prevention, effective communication and planning training schedules

Ayew was joined by striker Ashley Michael Fletcher and they signed their autographs for the fans. They urged the fans to support West Ham to come up in the league.

The Ghana Deputy Captain who is a record signing for West Ham United form Swansea after his first successful season in the English Premiership told the fans he is gaining full fitness and very soon he will be in action again.

He was not happy to see West Ham losing and languishing at an uncomfortable position, and promised that things will change for the better.

He thanked the fans for showing real love and appealed to them to show the same love to the Black Stars.

Ashley Fletcher said he was very happy to be in Ghana to see friendly people who love football and have talent. He was impressed with the skill and talent displayed at the Lizzy Sports Complex and hoped that more scouts will turn attention to Ghana.

Aziz Haruna Futah of the Nationwide Supporters Union (NSU) and Accra Hearts of Oak (Chapter 0) who was among the fans at the Mall said Ayew deserves to be celebrated because he has done much for the nation, leading the Under 20 team to win the World Youth Cup in 2009 and his massive contribution to the Black Stars.

Fiifi Tackie spokesman of the Ayew family on football matters said he was impressed with the crowd and commended them for the appreciation. He expressed that Andre Ayew is gaining fitness gradually and when he returns, he will be extra explosive in partnership with Ashley Fletcher and other West Ham stars.

Afi Tabbicca of Touch Point commended the media for the wide coverage and publicity of the two day programme.

Andre Ayew left Accra for Tamale to support the Black Stars play against Uganda in a crucial World Cup 2018 qualifier.

Some staff of Betway also spoke to yours truly and urged football fans to start betting on Betway for quick release on winning prizes as they are reliable.

Betway is an online and mobile betting company who initiated the programme to engage stakeholders in their business





