Black Stars to observe a minute silence for deceased Osam Duodu

Ghana will observe a minute silence for departed technical genius coach Fred Osam Duodu during their opening FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Duodo, who led Ghana to the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations title passed away on Tuesday after battling illness.

Coincidentally, the Black Stars defeated Uganda to win the continental title.

He was also second-in-command when Ghana won her last Nations Cup trophy in Libya 1982.

