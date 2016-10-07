Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 7 October 2016 17:25 CET

Black Stars to observe a minute silence for deceased Osam Duodu

Ghana will observe a minute silence for departed technical genius coach Fred Osam Duodu during their opening FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Duodo, who led Ghana to the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations title passed away on Tuesday after battling illness.

Coincidentally, the Black Stars defeated Uganda to win the continental title.

He was also second-in-command when Ghana won her last Nations Cup trophy in Libya 1982.

PEOPLE WHO ARE MISCONTRUED MUST KEEP ON STANDING FIRM AND ALWAYS THINK THAT WHAT IS THEIRS SHALL SURELY COME WHEN THE TIME IS RIPE. "LET THEM TALK ABOUT YOU BUT DON'T LET IT BE PROVEN"
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
