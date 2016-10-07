'I want to take All Stars to the highest level'- Coach Adipah

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - Head Coach of Wa All Stars Enos Kwame Adipah has set sight on a last four finish in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions league saying he wants to take the team to the highest level in Africa.

Coach Adipah who guided his side to clinch the Ghana Premier league title for the first time after amassing 51 points out of a possible 90 remains optimistic his charges will travel far in the tourney.

All Stars will represent Ghana at next year's CAF Champions League and the coach, who masterminded their league success, has challenged his charges to make a huge impression in Africa's elite inter-club competition next year.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, he said, 'personally my target for now is for us to get to the top four and if we are able to get there, there will be another hope of going further. I have confidence that we will get there irrespective of what people are saying. I want to take All Stars to the highest level in Africa'.

To achieve the target, Coach Adipah stressed on the need to recruit new players to beef up the squad as they embark on their campaign and urged the fans and media not to entertain fear adding 'there are a lot of surprises awaiting them because we will do well'.

He added that, with hard work and determination, his target shall be accomplished for the club.

