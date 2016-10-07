2018 World Cup qualifier Group E opponents watch: Egypt fly to Congo on a private jet

Egypt jetted into Brazzaville on Friday on a private jet Friday to start their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E campaign.

Head coach Egypt coach Hector Cuper named nine foreign-based players in his 24-man squad for their opener.

The Argentine hopes the Pharaoahs can make a winning start.

"I'm optimistic regarding my team's chances in the World Cup qualifiers," he said at pre-match conference.

"Optimism doesn't mean that I'm 100 percent sure we are going to play at the World Cup, but I'm confident that the players will give their all to achieve this target.

"Congo's clash is very important. The opening games are always important. A victory will be important to enhance our confidence."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com