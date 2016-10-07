Andre Ayew, Wakaso and Baba Rahman purchase tickets for Tamale fans

Injured Black Stars deputy skipper Andre Ayew, Greece-based Mubarak Wakaso and Germany-based Baba Rahman have combined to buy almost a thousand tickets for kids in Tamale to watch the game against the Cranes of Uganda this afternoon.

Ghana will play the Cranes at the Tamale Sports Stadium in the opening group fixture of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers on Friday at 15:00 GMT.

The three players, who hail from northern Ghana, insist that they want to give the kids in the region a lifetime opportunity of watching a Black Stars game for the first time.

According to reports in Tamale, Ayew will arrive on Friday and has promised to purchase five thousand tickets while Wakaso and Baba Rahman will combine to buy another five thousand tickets.

The trio is from the Northern part of the country and their actions will be seen as a huge act of generosity. On Thursday, fans of the Black Stars in Tamale were complaining over the high prices in tickets and this will come as a huge relief to them.

–

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana