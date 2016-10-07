Vision FC claim budding star Michael Baidoo on wishlist of clubs home and abroad

Second-tier side Vision FC say their captain Michael Baidoo has attracted a lot of interests from clubs both home and abroad.

Baidoo had trials at Dutch side FC Twente last year but could not earn a permanent deal.

Vision FC president Michael Osekre is delighted with the progress made by the teenager but says the club are not in a hurry to cash in.

''Michael has a very good future and he's not yet eighteen,'' Osekre told Footballmadeinghana.com.

''I am happy with the number of clubs both home and abroad who have expressed interests in getting him.

''But his progress as a player is very important to us so we will keep him here until the time is right.''

