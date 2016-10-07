Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Dreams FC in talks with Nike over three-year kit sponsorship deal- reports

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC are on the verge of sealing a kit sponsorship deal with Nike.

According to a report by Footballmadeinghana, both parties will sign a three-year contract for the upcoming 2016/2017 season.

Nike had a temporal relationship with the Dawu-based side last season and are reported to have been satisfied with the benefits.

Dreams FC had successful debut season by finishing ninth with 11 wins, seven draws and 12 defeats.

