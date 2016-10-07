Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 7 October 2016

Ugandan newspapers want Cranes to attack Ghana in World Cup qualifier

Ugandans are confident the Cranes can have a shot at shocking Ghana should they approach the game with attacking intent.

  Newspapers in the East African country want the team to attack rather than rely on sit back and hit opponent on the break set up used by teams playing away from home.

The Cranes have never been goal shy against Ghana, scoring in their last three games against the Black Stars.

The team is in good mood to dent Black Stars hopes of making a fourth successive appearance at the World Cup finals after securing a place at Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 39 years.

