Black Stars are favourites- Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic admits his side are the underdogs against Ghana in their Group E World Cup qualifier in Tamale.

The Serb believes the Black Stars pedigree as three-time World Cup finalists make them a strong force.

''We are in a football country that the best identity cards is going to the World Cup three times already, they have a culture to qualify to the World Cup,'' Sredojevic said.

''It is not easy to come here and play against very good individuals that are playing like a team.

''However we have a different mission, Ghana want to make it another World Cup for us we having the believe and dream that we can develop our team and show Africa that it is not by accident that we qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.''

The Cranes are still basking in their first Africa Cup of Nations qualification in more than three decades and hope they could surprise their hosts.

