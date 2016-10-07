Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 7 October 2016 12:55 CET

Gareth Southgate: Coach hopes to restore England's tarnished reputation

England will hope to erase the lingering stain of Sam Allardyce's embarrassing exit when interim manager Gareth Southgate takes charge for the first time in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Malta.

Just 12 days after Allardyce was forced to quit in disgrace following his indiscreet and offensive comments to undercover newspaper reporters, Southgate and his players desperately need to deliver a positive performance to restore some lustre to the English game's tarnished reputation.

When Southgate fills out the team-sheet ahead of the Group F clash at Wembley, he will become the third England manager to undertake that task in the country's past three fixtures.

Sam Allardyce was forced to quit the England manager's job after just one game in charge following comments he made to undercover newspaper reporters (AFP/File)

