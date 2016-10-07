Asamoah Gyan's camp confirms takeover talks of Liberty Professionals

The Business Manager of former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan has confirmed the Black Stars captain has held talks with the top hierarchy of former club Liberty Professionals to buy majority stake.

GHANASoccernet.com reported on Thursday that the Al Ahli star was on the verge of acquiring majority shares in the financially-stricken Dansoman based club, and Samuel Anim-Addo has moved quickly to confirm the report.

The striker who started his career with the Scientific soccer lads is worried about the current unimpressive state as the club have been suffocating under financial stress since demise of founder and bank roller Alhaji Sly Tetteh.

Gyan came to the rescue of Liberty at the tail end of just ended season to save them from suffering relegation.

He paid the winning bonus and salaries of players ahead of final match which they won to salvage topflight status.

According to Anim Addo talks has been held but a deal is yet to be reached both parties.

''I can confirm that we are in talks for major stake in Liberty but it is far from being done deal yet,'' Addo told the state-owned Graphic Sports.

''Liberty is close to Gyan's heart and he wants to invest in the club which gave him the platform to reach the heights he has attained as well as ensure the dreams of and Liberty's founder, Alhaji Sly Tetteh, are sustained. It's also his way of honouring his mentor and keeping his legacy.

''Both before the deal can go though, Gyan needs the blessing of Alhaji Sly Tetteh's family.''

