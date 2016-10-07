Bechem Grabs Chelsea Star

Reigning FA Cup champions, Bechem United have succeeded in signing Berekum Chelsea's most sought after player, Hadji Sadick Abubakar, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS can confirm.

They beat giant suitors like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak for the signature of the enterprising midfielder.

He is among a growing list of stars-Stephen Tetteh, Taylor etc. The team would be relying on him for the CAF Confederations Cup campaign, next year January.

Club CEO Kingsley Osei Bonsu said “It is true, it is part of plans to augment the team for the task ahead of us. We don't want to just add to the numbers but to make a mark, though we are first timers.”

Officials of the Bechem-based side have announced that its pre-season commences on September 15 in Accra ahead of the GHALCA Top 6 tournament scheduled for November 5.

The club has also revealed that it is embarking on an upgrading of its stadium to meet CAF's standard for their maiden continental campaign.

Bechem distinguished themselves in both the domestic and the FA Cup- emerging winners in the last season.

And by virtue of their qualification for the Confederations Cup, organizers of the Top 6, GHALCA, considered it prudent to rope them in the competition to prepare them for Africa.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum