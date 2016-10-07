Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that if there is any motivation in the Ghana-Uganda World Cup qualifier, then it is the hanker to break the Uganda bugaboo.

To Gyan, it is high time Ghana ended the over a decade dominance by the East Africans, and he promised to lead the onslaught to end it, starting today in Tamale.

Ghana's best performance against Unganda has been a draw with the Cranes winning most times in almost two decades of their competitive engagements.

The last time they (Uganda) played as guests of Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Stars, under coach Kwesi Appiah had to sweat, fought from a goal down to draw parity in a Nations Cup qualifier.

And Gyan, having rediscovered his form since November last year, has promised together with Agyemang Badu, Jonathan Mensah, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Baba Rahman, Wakaso Mubarak, Christian Atsu, Jordan Ayew, among others to crush the Cranes.

After their first training session in Tamale, he said: “Since 2003, that I joined the national team, the Ugandans have been our headache. It's either we draw or they win, but this time round, we will try and break that jinx because all my team mates are aware of the fact.”

“So we are mentally prepared for the encounter and we hope to get good results.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum