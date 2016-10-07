‘Russia Remains A Mirage If…’

Ghana's four streak World Cup dream will remain a mirage if the stakeholders sit on the fence, Black Stars deputy captain, Dede Ayew has said.

He has revealed that the Group D favourite tag coupled with other militating factors against the team recently makes it more difficult to realize the Russian dream.

But the West Ham man, who is in the country for a two-day Betway-organized program, has said in an interview that, Ghana can pull through on one condition- if every stakeholder plays his or her part with uttermost commitment.

He has therefore called on all-from the supporters unit, administrators, media to the main actors- the playing body, to give their best shot in the Russia campaign.

“Making it to Russia will be difficult, but if we focus and everybody plays his or her part well then, we can make it. It is also important that we win against Uganda, it is our first game and we can't underrate them.”

“Of course we can't rely on our past glory, we need all forces on board, if we don't do that we can't make it,” said Dede on day one of the Betway program.

Dede will not be in action when the Stars take on their Ugandan (Cranes) counterparts in the FIFA 2018 World Cup Group D fixture in Tamale today, due to Injury.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum