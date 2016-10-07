Black Stars players buy tickets for fans in Tamale to watch Uganda clash

In a move to get the stadium filled to the rafters, Black Stars players have bought tickets for fans in Tamale to watch the team's World Cup qualifier against the Uganda.

Ghana will face off with the Cranes at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Friday at 15:00 GMT with as many as 4,300 fans now assured of watching the match thanks to the Stars benevolence.

The fans are dominated by school kids with the players giving the young ones a life time opportunity of watching the team play a world cup qualifier for the first time in the region.

Panathinaikos star Mubarak Wakaso bought 500 tickets while Germany based Schalke 04 left back Baba Rahman and Lorient forward Majeed Waris bought 200 tickets each.

Ghana will be playing for the third time since playing Guinea and Togo in the 2015 Afcon qualifiers.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports