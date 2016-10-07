Carter: All Black great is no drug cheat - agent

All Blacks legend Dan Carter's agent rejected any implication his client was a drug cheat Friday, after a French report that he tested positive to steroids along with Joe Rokocoko.

Paris-based sports daily L'Equipe reported Thursday that the former New Zealand internationals failed a drug test after their club Racing 92 beat Toulon in the French Top 14 final in Barcelona in June.

Their Argentinian team-mate Juan Imhoff was also caught in the operation carried out by French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD), according to the paper.

Carter, widely regarded as the best fly-half ever, is world rugby's highest paid star after moving to France following a glittering career with the All Blacks.

The 34-year-old earned 112 caps and won two World Cups with the New Zealanders, racking up a record 1,598 Test points.

He is idolised in New Zealand on a level comparable with David Beckham in Britain or Michael Jordan in the United States.

Any drug taint would be a major blow for rugby in New Zealand, which is already reeling from a series of scandals.

play

Racing 92's New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has failed a drugs test following France's Top 14 rugby union final (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh