MLB: Jays rattle Rangers to take baseball playoff opener

Toronto pitcher Marco Estrada allowed just four hits in 8 1/3 innings while the Blue Jays roughed up Texas hurler Cole Hamels in a 10-1 victory in their baseball playoff opener.

The Blue Jays, who eliminated the Rangers in the American League Division Series last season, gained the upper hand in this year's ALDS rematch and will try to stretch their series lead in game two of the best-of-five set in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

"When you give up the amount of runs I did early in the game, it kind of deflates anything and everything of what home-field advantage really is," said Hamels, who walked three and allowed six hits before he was lifted in the fourth inning.

In Cleveland the Indians made the most of home field advantage, belting three home runs in the span of four batters in the third inning en route to a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox in game one of their AL division series.

Roberto Perez, Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor all homered in a three-run third off Boston starting pitcher Rick Porcello, rallying from 2-1 down to a 4-2 lead.

Porcello gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings and Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays' Melvin Upton Jr. smacked a leadoff homer in the fourth (Getty/AFP)

