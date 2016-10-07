Rugby Championship: Smith heads home as All Blacks pursue records

South Africa and New Zealand clash Saturday in a Rugby Championship dead rubber, but the pursuit of team and individual records should ensure an uncomprising struggle for supremacy.

The Test will be played three days after All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith was suspended, then sent home over a Christchurch airport toilet tryst last month with a mystery woman.

Tearful Smith quit Durban Thursday having admitted he had made a "huge mistake", and his absence allows TJ Perenara, who started in a win over Argentina last weekend, to retain his place.

"I've made a huge mistake, a huge error in judgment," admitted Smith as he left the reigning world champions.

A victory for New Zealand at Kings Park stadium in the Indian Ocean port will equal the top-tier nations' world record of 17 consecutive wins.

The All Blacks created the benchmark in 1969 and matched it in 2014, with South Africa equalling the feat in between.

Another goal for the three-time world champions is to finish a Rugby Championship season with a maximum 30 points from six bonus-point triumphs.

With two bonus-point wins over Australia and Argentina and one over South Africa, it seems an achievable goal at a ground where they have won three of five post-Springbok isolation Tests.

New Zealand's All Blacks perform the haka before start the match against Argentina in Buenos Aires on October 1, 2016 (AFP/File)

