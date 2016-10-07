2018 World Cup: Uganda to unleash striker Hamis Kiiza against Ghana in today's qualifier

The inclusion of striker Hamis Kiiza in The Cranes fold for the 2018 World Cup opener against Ghana this Friday, was one of the biggest surprises, considering that he had not been summoned since March, writes JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

The relationship between Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic and some of his players is an interesting one. They are in and out of his plans in quite intriguing circumstances. One such player is striker Hamis Kiiza, who by now, must know he is a bit-part player.

However, that fact would never be a justification for Kiiza to represent the nation half-heartedly, especially in a World Cup qualifier. Yet, it cannot go without mention, that as much as Kiiza is a selfless player, ready to offer himself for the team in whatever position, as before, he quietly would want to be fielded as a centre-forward, his more natural position.

A few days before The Cranes squad, that faced Comoros last month was summoned, The Observer talked to Kiiza. He did not expect to be part of that party since he was still hunting for new employers, whom he later found in Free-State stars in South Africa's Premier Soccer League. Before then, he admitted that playing for Cranes always filled him with pride, insisting on how he missed the camaraderie.

But he was also quick to disclose: "The Cranes fold is full of thrill. And I keep working hard to be in it. But I also hope I can one day play through the middle as a centre-forward. That is of course coach Micho's call, which I respect because he is the boss."

Kiiza has consistently been a goal-scorer, at least at club level. In the 2010/2011 Super League season, he was league top scorer with 13 goals for URA FC.

He went on to show his scoring instincts even in the Tanzanian top league for Yanga FC, whom he twice helped win the Cecafa club championship in 2011 and 2012.

Last season, while turning out for Tanzania's Simba FC, he notched 24.

It was his best return by far, yet he only had cameos for Cranes. Actually, in most of his appearances for The Cranes, Kiiza has been played out wide.

In that position, he is expected to do a lot of back tracking to tackle, defend and win back possession, a task normally for midfielders. This has limited his presence in the penalty area. That probably explains why he has scored one goal (a penalty against Madagascar in a 1-2 away defeat) in twelve international qualifier games.

While Kiiza has scored five goals in 30 caps overall, he is one player that has played most of his competitive games away from home. This is because when Cranes is away from home, he provides the extra defensive cover that is rarely needed here.

Some observers have joked that he is a defensive striker, a tag Kiiza will certainly not appreciate. But considering that Cranes is playing away in Ghana on Friday in Tamale, there is a big likelihood that he is going to be asked to do the same duty as before.

But if he is allowed to play in his favoured position, it will be a paradigm shift on Micho's part. Micho has normally favoured skipper captain Geoffrey Massa in the central strike position. And Massa's numbers vindicate him, as does his seniority in the team. In 75 appearances, Massa has scored 28 goals since his debut in 2004.

Source: Uganda Observer



