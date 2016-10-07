Uganda Cranes Face Unpalatable History in FIFA World Cup Qualification

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — Uganda's World Cup record is littered with very short explanations - withdrew and did not qualify - are very prominent. The latter is not as bad.

It often implies that Uganda Cranes were involved and didn't emerge triumphant. Withdrawing means the national team and its patrons ducked the battle before the horn was sounded.

However, Micho Sredojevic would love to alter Uganda's pitiable World Cup qualifying record starting with the group E opener in Ghana today.

That doesn't only mean finishing ahead of the three-time World Cup finalists Ghana, seven-time African champions Egypt and Congo Brazzaville as only one team can make it to Russia 2018. Cranes need to gain respect.

By the time Serb Micho replaced Bobby Williamson, Cranes were already playing catchup. Emmanuel Okwi and Godfrey Walusimbi's goals were only sufficient to earn 1-all draws with Angola and Senegal.

Liberia snuffed out the fight with a 2-0 defeat of Uganda. Tony Mawejje's goal was enough to beat Liberia at Namboole.

Then Mawejje and Okwi scored in a 2-1 turnaround victory against Angola.

Uganda finished on eight points as Sadio Mane's strike led Senegal to a 1-0 result in Morocco in group J. Senegal would go on to lose to Ivory Coast in the playoffs.

South Africa 2010

Bobby's Uganda were in group 3 with Benin, Angola and Niger in campaign that doubled as the qualification campaign for the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

It started well when Ibrahim Sekagya's goal beat Niger 1-0. Uganda lost 4-1 in Benin despite Eugenne Ssepuuya scoring first. Geoffrey Massa scored twice to beat Benin 2-1.

Uganda routed Angola here 3-1 through Ssepuuya, Timothy Batabaire and Dan Wagaluka before drawing goalles in Luanda.

Cranes then lost 3-1 in Niger with David Obua getting the consolation.

Germany 2006

This was one of worst qualification campaigns in recent memory with Uganda finishing bottom of a six-team pool on eight points of a possible 30 from 10 games.

Sekagya's goal had beaten DR Congo 1-0 here before Uganda lost in then-little-known Cape Verde 1-0, drew 1-all against Ghana at home and succumbed 2-0 in Ouagadougou to Burkina Faso.

