Yaw Boateng Gyan blasts 'childish' Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye

A senior figure in the National Democratic Congress Yaw Boateng Gyan says Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye is unnecessarily picking on the Ghana Football Association and has described his behaviour as childish.

Gyan, a former Black Stars management committee member, believes Vanderpuye has gone beyond the bounce with his constant vitriolic attacks on the federation.

The relationship between the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association turned frosty after Vanderpuye was appointed head of the sector and his quest to cleanse a corrupt association seems to have gone overboard.

"We've to speak the truth as the way we see it. What the minister is doing is something completely out of place," he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM.

"Since he started engaging himself with those needless tag of war with the Ghana FA as he has been launching constant attacks on them, I think this is not good at all. I've condemned him on countless occasions on different platforms and still the feud remains unchanged as it keeps on exacerbating.''

"I advised him that he can't use the ministry position to settle his personal scores with the FA . I think if he is having problems with Ghana FA, he should look for a well dialogue manner to settle the issue with them," the former Tano Bofoakwa chairman added.

"He shouldn't do something which will have a repercussion on our football game in the country.

''Football is what is keeping us united in this country and if he should continue to do that, Ghanaians will become fed up with him as what he is doing is childish."

