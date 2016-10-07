Rashid Sumaila stars in Al Gharafa debut

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila gave a good account of himself in Al Gharafa debut as they held Saudi Arabia side Ettifaq in a 1-1 stalemate.

The Ghanaian lasted the entire duration of the game and attracted massive cheers from the fans.

Rashid, 23, joined Al Gharafa on a season long loan from Kuwait champions Al Qadsia after guiding them to the league title last season.

The former Dwarfs and Kotoko defender is expected to make his debut start when the Qatar League starts after the international break.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

