Sports News | 7 October 2016 03:10 CET

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Uganda hold training session in Tamale ahead of Ghana clash

Uganda held training session at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Thursday evening ahead of their clash against the Black Stars.

The Uganda lost 0-1 on Tuesday against Togo in an international friendly and left Lome for FIFA World Cup game against Ghana.

A win will give the Cranes a good to their FIFA World Cup campaign.

The morale in the camp of Uganda is very high, after they qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first  time in 38 years

