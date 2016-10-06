WCQ 2018: Records intact as late Italy leveller denies Spain

Italy didn’t have a single shot in a goalless first half that saw Gerard Pique waste its two best chances, first heading wide from six yards and then from the same distance straight at Buffon having been teed up by a Sergio Ramos nod back across goal.

When Spain did take the lead shortly after the break it owed more to a rare howler from Gianluigi Buffon than their build-up play. The goalkeeper came rushing out of goal to clear a through ball but instead connected with nothing but air and Vitolo was on hand to roll the ball into an empty net.

The Sevilla man should have had a second shortly after, too, but dragged a shot wide after finding himself one-on-one with Buffon.

Italy livened up in the final twenty minutes, with the arrivals of Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti off the bench providing the spark, and they got the equaliser eight minutes from time when Eder nipped in front of Sergio Ramos at a cross and was upended by the defender to win a penalty.

De Rossi took the spot kick and sent David De Gea the wrong way to earn Italy a share of the spoils.

TALKING POINT

Is it time Spain ditched Costa? The Chelsea striker wasn't involved much, despite Spain's dominance, and they looked to be missing a cutting edge up top to make their dominance pay. Alvaro Morata has scored seven goals in nine games for Spain this calendar year and appeared more in-sync with his team-mates when he came on. Costa's undoubtedly a top striker, but questions remain over whether he's suited to Spain's style of play and with another indifferent display tonight while Morata waits in the wings, his days could be numbered. He was also fortunate to avoid getting a second booking - where have you heard that before?

